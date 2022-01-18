A LEGENDARY ska and two-tone band are set to bring their unique blend of genres to a historic town centre entertainment venue in support of a milestone celebration.
The Beat, formed in Birmingham in 1978, will perform at the Colchester Arts Centre later this year after their 2021 show was rescheduled due to the pandemic.
The gig, which is part of the group’s Still Can’t Stop It 40th anniversary tour, will see the group perform their hit tracks, such as Mirror In The Bathroom and Best Friend.
Can't Get Used to Losing You, Hands Off...She's Mine, Too Nice To Talk To, Drowning, Doors of your Heart and Save it for Later could also make up the setlist.
Fronted by vocalist Dave Wakeling, The Beat fuse Latin, ska, pop, soul, reggae and punk – a cocktail of sounds which has made them one of the most influential bands.
Tickets for The Beat’s July 7 show, starting at 7pm, cost £22.50 and can be purchased by visiting colchesterartscentre.com or calling the box office on 01206 500900.
Tickets for the show’s original date remain valid but any ticket holders requiring refunds should contact ticketing@colchesteartscentre.com.
