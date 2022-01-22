Our readers have revealed where they think are the best and worst places to live in Essex.

In a poll last week hundreds of you had your say.

In total 45 per cent of people said the mid Essex area of the county is the best place to live.

The area boasts the historic town of Maldon, the riverside town of Burnham and the likes of Braintree and Halstead.

There are also countless stunning villages which attract visitors from across the country.

Second place, with 40 per cent of the vote, went to north Essex with the town of Colchester with its Roman connections and England's smallest town with Manningtree.

There are also the seaside resorts of Clacton, Frinton, Walton, Harwich and Dovercourt.

This part of Essex is also home to Constable Country and the stunning Dedham Vale.

South Essex, with new city Southend and towns like Basildon, was third place followed by west Essex.

When asked where is the best place to live in north Essex, the coastal area of Frinton and Walton narrowly edged out Colchester with 34 per cent of the vote.

Colchester held 33 per cent of the vote while Manningtree, Mistley, Lawford was in third place with 21 per cent of the vote.

Clacton finished fourth while Harwich came fifth.

When our voters were asked about mid Essex the top spot went to Maldon with an overwhelming 70 per cent of the vote.

Chelmsford finished second followed by Braintree in third.

Witham did not recieve any of the vote.

Last week Jaywick, which is in north Essex, was named one of the worst places to live in England after a recent poll.

The online contributors were far from kind about the area, leaving scathing reviews about the village.

Jaywick's Brooklands area is officially listed as the most deprived area in the country.

