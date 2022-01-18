TWO community workers have been praised by Essex's High Sheriff for their outstanding work to help people in Tendring.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring welcomed Simon Brice to it’s Harwich Hub, in High Street, Dovercourt, last week.

Mr Brice heard about the work of CVST in the area and handed out special certificates to staff members Becky Dowling and Yvonne Alexander.

Becky was given her award for her excellent work on the Beat the Street Harwich project, which encouraged residents to get outside and active by using the competitive game as a way to boost fitness and wellbeing.

Yvonne was chosen for an award for her in-depth work supporting a victim of romance crime.

Mr Brice said: “I would like to say thank you to CVST for the fantastic work it, and all its volunteers, are doing for the community in Tendring.

“The awards for Becky and Yvonne were for going the extra mile in their work in the local community and much more.”

Brenda Ellis, chairman of CVST, said: “We were delighted to welcome the High Sheriff to our Harwich Hub and explain some of the invaluable work we do in Tendring.

“Becky and Yvonne both richly deserved their awards for such inspiring community work.”