A COUNCILLOR is accused of breaching a non-molestation and a restraining order against a woman, as he stood trial yesterday (January 18).

Maldon district councillor Chrisy Morris, 47, is alleged to have been seen outside of the woman's new address the day after she moved home.

He was banned from doing so by a non-molestation order imposed in 2018.

He is also alleged to have breached a restraining order against the same woman by going to the address and smashing her and her partner's car windscreens.

Mr Morris, Independent councillor for Heybridge West, denies both counts and is standing trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Sarah Taylor, prosecuting, told the jury: "The prosecution's case is the defendant has breached two separate orders both made to protect the woman."

Mr Morris admitted being present in the road in Witham during the first alleged incident on July 22, 2019.

However, he claims he was trying to find a friend's house and it was a "complete coincidence" she had just moved there.

The prosecution told the court further issues took place between Mr Morris and the woman after this and as a result a magistrates' court imposed a restraining order.

Mr Morris is accused of breaching this order on January 5, 2020 when he allegedly smashed the car windscreens.

The incident is alleged to have occured at around 10pm that night, when the woman and her partner heard "seven loud bangs and breaking glass".

The prosecution said the woman's partner went downstairs and saw a male and young female walking away from the address.

Ms Taylor added: "The male turned around and looked him in the eyes and he identifies him as Mr Morris."

The court heard the woman and her children were in the bedroom "scared".

Mr Morris denies being present at this second incident, claiming to have been with friends in Maldon the entire time and never went to Witham.

The trial continues.