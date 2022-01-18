A MAN suffered a head injury during an assault outside a cocktail bar.

Emergency services were called to Connaught Avenue, in Frinton, after an altercation on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the scene by paramedics following concerns for the welfare of the man, who was found in the famous shopping street.

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

The road was cordoned off by police, near Arnie’s Cocktail Bar and Restaurant, on Saturday night.

It is understood the victim has been drinking in the bar earlier in the evening, but that the reported assault had taken place outside the premises.

The cordon remained in place, with police cars blocking the street, throughout much of Sunday while police continued their inquiries.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called at around 8.47pm on Saturday by ambulance colleagues following concerns for a man in Frinton.

“A man with a head injury was located in Connaught Avenue and taken to hospital.

“It was reported to us that he was assaulted.

“We continue to carry out inquiries in the area.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics had been called to the aid of a man following the altercation.

He said: “We were called at 8.42pm on Saturday with reports of an assault.

“We sent one ambulance and took a person to Colchester Hospital for further care.”

Frinton ward councillor Nick Turner said the incident was a concerning one for the town which is famed for being genteel.

“It’s appalling - it must have been rather serious for road to be closed by the police for such a long time,” he said.

“We have had a lot of trouble in past few months with youngsters travelling by train to cause antisocial behaviour, but we have had nothing as serious as this happen recently.

“I hope the victim makes a quick recovery.”

Witnesses or anyone with information or saw what happened should call Essex Police 101 and quote incident 1159 of January 15.