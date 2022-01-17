AN ESSEX drag queen will return to our screens for a new series celebrating the art form.
World famous drag queen RuPaul is taking Drag Race UK to the next level. Nine international world-renowned Drag Race queens will take to the world stage to battle it out for the crown in a brand-new series: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World.
Essex drag queen Cheryl Hole who came fourth in the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will take part.
She said: "I’m back! The queen of Essex herself representing the UK. I would never call myself famous. But it’s been a laugh and a hoot. There are perks to life, getting a nice free meal is one of them.
"I am the one to beat! And I’m ready to show that I’m not mediocre anymore! This is the queen of the huns right here. I’m gonna have all the badges. I’m gonna be walking sideways because it’s so heavy because I’ve got all the badges."
The series will air on British screens exclusively on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from Tuesday 1 February at 9pm, with new episodes release weekly on Tuesdays.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment