CLACTON Pier has unveiled its biggest ever free fireworks programme to help pull in the crowds.

Clacton Pier is to stage ten events throughout the year, including one to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Last year it held eight fireworks extravaganzas as part of its 150th birthday celebrations and the increased dates went down well with visitors.

They included displays on Saturdays throughout the summer holidays, which will be retained for 2022.

Director Billy Ball said: “The enhanced programme definitely increased footfall for us and also brought people into the town who stayed on for the evening fireworks.

“Hopefully other traders will have felt the benefit and the more attractions we can all come up with the better for everyone.

“Our free displays on bank holidays have always gone down well but with the extra days during the summer holidays, even more people are able to enjoy them.”

The first will be on Easter Sunday, April 17, followed by May 1 and then June 3 for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

There will be displays every Saturday from July 23 to August 20.

The ninth extravaganza takes place on August 28 with the final one of the year on November 5.