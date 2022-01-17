Drivers in and around Tendring will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A120, from 8pm October 25 2021 to 6am March 4 2022, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, Hare Green Interchange to Ramsey Roundabout carriageway closure for carriageway Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Highways England.
And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A120, from 8am January 17 to 4pm January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Horsley Cross and Harwich Road roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Essex Highways.
• A120, from 8am January 22 to 6pm January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Harwich Roundabout and Horsley Cross roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of MLP traffic.
• A120, from 10am January 24 to 3pm January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Ramsey Roundabout and Horsley Cross roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Highway Assurance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
