A BUSY train service is set to be reinstated following backlash from rail users over Greater Anglia’s new temporary timetable.

The operator announced earlier this month it will be running 74 per cent of services compared to the pre-pandemic timetable due to fewer passengers.

A number of services were cancelled and a decision was taken to no longer have a service from Walton or Clacton to Colchester Town Station.

This meant trains would go directly to Colchester North station and a shuttle service was put in place to operate between the two stations.

Passengers have, however, blasted the decision to axe the service, saying it will only add extra time and money if they want to get to town.

Now Greater Anglia has decided to reintroduce the direct service between Walton and Colchester town starting from Monday.

This service will also replace the current Colchester to Colchester Town shuttle.

Tony Baxter, from Ontrack Rail Users’ Association, said: “Passengers will have to endure another week of the current appalling service.

“Over the past years, we have tried on many occasions to convince Greater Anglia that the vast majority of passengers at Colchester Town station travel to or from the Tendring direction.

“However, Greater Anglia has completely ignored this in planning the current emergency timetable.”

Until the direct service is back in place, residents will have to keep on using the shuttle service, public transport or walk to town.

Many passengers have voiced their frustration on the Gazette’s Facebook page.

Tonya Foord-Brown said: “My poor husband now has to leave the house an hour earlier as his normal train was cancelled.

"He now gets into work at 6.30am when he doesn’t even get paid till 8am otherwise he’d be late every day. Absolutely ridiculous.”

A Greater Anglia spokesman said:"The original amended timetable had to consider current passenger numbers which are around 30 per cent of our pre pandemic levels during the morning and afternoon peak, and 40-50 per cent on average.

"After a week we reviewed the timetable, acted on feedback and made two sets of changes, one of which came into force yesterday and the second will follow next Monday.

“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused."