Three roads will be closed in Rowhedge for five days from February 14 for white lining and stud works to be undertaken by Essex County Council.

The roads are: Fingringhoe Road, Rowhedge, from approximately 1300m north west of its junction with Chapel Road for 400m; Weir Lane, Rowhedge, from Fingringhoe Road for 125m, and Rectory Road, Rowhedge from Fingringhoe Road for 95m in an easterly direction.

Other road closures for the near future are:

Clears Road, Layer Marney will be closed for about 355m from its junction with Haynes Green Road, on January 24 for pole replacement works by UK Power Networks.

For five days from January 27, Alleyne Way, Jaywick will be closed from Park Square East to Union Road. The closure is to enable footway patching works by Essex County Council.

Cliff Road, Holland-on-Sea will be closed for 19 days from January 31. The closure will be in place from Kings Parade for approximately 50m while main replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Hythe Hill will be closed for one day for 50m from its junction with Hythe Quay to enable new connection works by Anglian Water on January 31.

Carriageway patching will force the closure of Gorse Lane, Clacton from Thorpe Road to Burrs Road for three days from January 31.

A road will be closed for a week for block replacement works by Gas Transportation Co Ltd. Grove Road, Tiptree from Barbrook Lane to Wilkin Drive will close from February 3 for seven days.

Holland Road, Little Clacton will be closed from a point approximately 240m east of its junction with Lodge Road for a distance of approximately 215m for one day on February 4 for pole replacement work by UK Power Networks.

Elm Grove, Kirby Cross, will be closed from Frinton Road to Willow Avenue for five days from February 4 for carriageway repair works by Essex County Council.

Overnight closure of Spring Valley Lane, Ardleigh will enable bridge examination works by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd. The closure will be in place from 10pm on February 5, reopening at 6am the following morning for the works from John De Bois Hill for 120m.

Bournemouth Road, Holland-on-Sea will be closed from Frinton Road to Kings Parade for 26 days, beginning on February14 while new connection works are undertaken by Cadent.

Connection works by Anglian Water will force the closure of Collingwood Road, Colchester for 95m near to its junction with London Road. The works will begin on February 14, and last for three days.

A nine-day closure of Dedham Road, Boxted from Cage Lane to Ipswich Road, will begin on February 15. The closure is to allow carriageway patching work by Essex County Council.

On February 15, Heckfords Road, Great Bentley will be closed for one day from Michael Wright Way for a distance of approximately 115m, for new connection works by Openreach.

Hall Road, in Tiptree, is set to be closed for three days from February 16 from Station Road to Ship Lane. The closure is required for carriageway patching and signing works to be undertaken by Essex County Council.

Pork Lane, Great Holland, will be closed overnight from 600m south of the junction with Thorpe Road for approximately 115m, on February 20. The closure is for crossing inspection works by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.

For more information on upcoming roadworks, click here.