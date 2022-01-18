A COLLEGE in Colchester has taken a “huge leap” towards becoming more environmentally friendly after switching on state-of-the-art air source heat pumps.
Colchester Institute, in Sheepen Road, declared a climate emergency back in October and bosses have since set out a blueprint for how they can be more sustainable.
As part of their multi-million-pound carbon reduction project, funded by a £3.7milllion Government grant, air source heat pumps have now been installed on campus.
The specialist devices were sourced from Arriba Tech, a UK company which builds its own products using natural refrigerants and easy to repair components.
The money, provided by Salix Finance on behalf of the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, has also seen principal buildings onsite upgraded.
This includes the replacement of all heating infrastructure alongside the installation of double-glazed windows and additional thermal insulation.
Gary Horne, executive vice-principal, at Colchester Institute, said: “This marks a huge leap forward on our net zero journey, and we are so grateful.
“The improvements to our main two buildings will deliver a step change to the learning experience, and with student numbers increasing, this is perfect timing.”
Alison Andreas, principal and chief executive at Colchester Institute said: “Back in October, the college declared a climate emergency.
“This landmark project is a really important statement that we are serious about carbon reduction and our role in the net zero challenge.”
