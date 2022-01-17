A SERIES of fully-funded business support programmes are aimed at jump starting business in Tendring this year.
From training and advice on a range of topics, from building your start-up and finance to digital skills and import/export support, the help begins this month and runs throughout the year.
Paid for by the North Essex Economic Board – a partnership of district, borough, and city councils within the area and Essex County Council – the support is free at the point of access for businesses.
Firms within the Tendring, Colchester, Braintree and Maldon areas qualify for the support.
Ashleigh Seymour-Rutherford, Colbea chief executive, said: “Working with local councils to provide the best outcome for their businesses and residents is what we do best.
“Colbea is delighted to be delivering a well-rounded and extensive suite of support and advice for new and growing business; we recognise that behind every business is a person needing the tools to succeed and we provide the space to work learn and grow.”
The training on offer includes First Steps to Start-up Success, Introduction to Finance, Digital skills, Cyber security and Import/export training.
Further information on all the courses will be available on the Colbea website at colbea.co.uk/business-training.
