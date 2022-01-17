A MAN who broke a 20mph speed limit has been handed four penalty points.
James Burns, 42, of Bromley Road, Elmstead, was caught travelling above the 20mph limit in Upper Thames Street in London on September 6.
The cases was proved using the single justice procedure at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.
This means the case was decided by a magistrate and defendants don't have to appear in court.
Burns was handed four penalty points and fined £440 at court on January 7.
He must also pay a £44 victim services fund charge and £100 costs.
