POLICE responded to hundreds of reports of domestic violence last month.
Essex Police officers operating across Tendring investigated a total of 393 incidents of suspected domestic abuse in December 2021.
The force also looked into 156 reports of anti-social behaviour and exercised their powers to stop and search residents 100 times.
Officers also attended 68 mental health incidents and 70 road traffic crashes and investigated 38 reports of missing people.
In total, Essex Police solved 67 crimes committed in Tendring.
