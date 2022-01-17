The Met Office has issued a weather warning in Essex tonight amid concerns over thick fog forming.

The yellow warning is in place from 7pm today until 12pm tomorrow.

Experts are warning there may be delays to public transport and on the roads where visibility is limited.

There may also be cancellations or delays at airports.

The Met Office said: "Areas of fog, some of it dense and freezing, will develop during Monday evening and overnight, persisting into Tuesday morning in places.

"Visibility may dip below 100 metres in some locations.

"Fog will tend to lift into low cloud in many areas on Tuesday, though a few spots may stay foggy into the afternoon."

Temperatures are forecast to drop to freezing across much of Essex tonight and it is expected to remain cold throughout the week.

It is predicted to get below freezing on Thursday night, but will remain largely dry over the next seven days.

Gritters will continue to work overnight throughout the county to keep roads safe and prevent ice from forming.