A SHOW celebrating the music and unmistakable voice of a legendary singer will be performed at a seaside arts venue later this year.
Lionel Richie impersonator Malcolm Pitt will finally take to the stage at the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, in May, as part of a rescheduled event.
The talented tribute artist recently appeared alongside the famous America musician himself on Sunday Night at the Palladium and the Graham Norton Show.
During his pitch-perfect show, entitled Lionel – The Music of Lionel Richie, Malcolm will deliver a powerhouse and breath-taking performance.
He will be accompanied by world-class musicians including musical director Jonny Miller who will breathe new life into the vast catalogue of iconic vocalist.
Throughout the award-winning production Malcolm will take-on some of Lionel Richie’s most famous songs, including Hello and All Night Long.
He will also perform tracks by the Commodores, the funk and soul band in which Lionel Richie is also a member and has been since their formation in 1968.
Lionel – The Music of Lionel Richie will take place on May 8 from 7.30pm and tickets, which cost £22.50 can be purchased by visiting westcliffclacton.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment