LIFEBOAT volunteers were called into action following reports of people trapped in mud

The Harwich RNLI crew was paged at 5.12pm last Thursday to assist two adults and a child stuck in mud, waist deep in water on a rising tide.

The incident happened close to the Orwell Country Park near Ipswich.

Arriving within 35 minutes of being paged, the volunteers found two adults and one child waist deep in water on a rising tide, with high water not due until 8.43pm.

The inshore lifeboat delicately manoeuvred close enough to pull them aboard, where they were assessed by an RNLI trained casualty care volunteer.

The casualties were taken to the Orwell Yacht Club, where they were passed to the care of crews from the Coastguard and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance service.

One of the volunteers aboard, Leam Donn, 31, said: "It was inspiring to be a part of such a multi-agency operation with different teams working together seamlessly – as well as ourselves there must have been four coastguard teams, crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue, and paramedics.

"This is why we train twice a week for different scenarios. It’s not very often we get people stuck in mud round here, but this service went well working as a team.

"The helm managed to get the lifeboat really close allowing us to extract the people from the mud and water and get them to dry land, where they could be checked over by paramedics.

"All in all, a job well done by everyone involved."