A WOMAN was rescued from the sea by police officers after getting into difficulty off Clacton.

Officers were called to Pier Gap on Saturday at about 11pm after reports that a woman entered the water.

They pulled the woman from the sea, following which she was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called at 11pm on Saturday, January 15 to Pier Gap, Clacton, following concerns for a woman who had been seen to enter the water.

"Officers from Clacton Local Policing Team were on scene within six minutes.

"Three officers entered the water and brought the woman to safety, within seven minutes.

"She was taken to hospital by ambulance colleagues and was left in the care of medical professionals."

Jordan Binns was at the pier with friend Lewis Taunton when they noticed the commotion.

He said: "Me and my mate Lewis were at Clacton pier. We then saw a paramedic that mentioned there was a missing person in the sea.

"At that moment we immediately jumped out the car to help search.

"At the same time as getting out more and more police cars turned up, which they also mentioned to us if we see anyone shout and they would appreciate our help.

"So, on the search we mentioned to a police officer to search under the pier. At the time as that, he shined his torch and heard help from a lady.

"Four police officers jumped in - three males and one female.

"She was brought to shore where she was instantly take to the ambulance."