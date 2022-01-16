POLICE have confirmed they are carrying out equerries after reports of a suspected assault.
Officers with Essex Police were called to Connaught Avenue in Frinton on Saturday by ambulance crews following concerns for a man.
The man in his 40s had sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital.
Reports to Essex Police appear suggest the man was assaulted.
Reports on social media claim there was an altercation outside the Arnies cocktail bar on the street.
This morning, police could been seen blocking the road and cordoning off the area.
A spokesman for Essex Police added: "We were called at around 8.47pm on Saturday, January 15 by ambulance colleagues following concerns for a man in Frinton.
"It was reported to us that he was assaulted.
"We continue to carry out enquiries in the area today.
"Anyone who has information or saw what happened should call 101 and quote 1159 of 15 January."
