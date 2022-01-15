POLICE have confirmed they are investigating reports of a teenage girl being approached by two men in Clacton.

Reports say the girl was walking along Langham Drive at around 2.50pm on Monday, January 10 at the time of the incident.

Essex Police say one of the men grabbed her shoulder, before letting go.

He was in company of another man described as tanned, 5ft 9ins tall, wearing a grey tracksuit and beanie.

The two men then left the area in a white van, similar to a Transit in shape and size.

The girl was not physically harmed during the incident but is, understood to be shaken by the ordeal

DS Dan Smith, Clacton CID, leading the investigation, said: “We continue with our enquiries, and have an increased presence in the area whilst we investigate.

“Our initial enquiries show this to be an isolated case, but we understand it can cause concern amongst the community.

“I would like to reassure residents in the area that we are doing everything we can to trace this vehicle and the two men concerned and would ask anyone who might have some information that would be helpful, to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a vehicle or people acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident is being asked to contact Essex Police on 101 and quote crime reference 42/9478/22.

Essex Police added they would like anyone driving in the area at the time to check their dash cam to see if they have captured any footage that may help their enquiries.

They also said if you recognises the men concerned, to call Essex Police.