A HOST of events will take place this year across Essex.

Over the past two years festivals, carnivals and celebrations have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, many will hopefully go ahead this year as things start returning to normal.

So, grab those diaries as here are some of the biggest events set to happen in 2022.

Creamfields Festival, Chelmsford

Hugely popular camping festival Creamfields South is arriving in Hylands Park for the first time over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

The electronic dance music sensation is to kick summer off with capacity for 50,000 partygoers when it begins on Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4.

Tickets are on sale now and more information can be found here.

Colchester Food and Drink Festival

Hosted in Colchester’s beautiful Castle Park, the festival offers plenty of new and exciting stalls with local and international products to tempt revellers.

All refreshments can be enjoyed in the wonderful atmosphere of the popular event which boasts music and artisan produced local goodies.

The festival will be taking place from 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26.

For more information, visit here.

Southend LuminoCity Festival of Light

Last week it was announced a trail of dazzling art installations will light up Southend seafront next month.

The first ever Southend LuminoCity Festival of Light will bring four incredible nights to the city in February 2022.

There will be nine largescale interactive light installations which will pop up around the town centre and seafront next month.

No specific dates have been announced but it will take place over four nights.

Keep an eye out here for more information.

Maldon Mud Race

Competitors and press from all over the world are once again warming up to join in the action at Maldon Promenade Park’s mud race.

The event annually attracts visitors from across Europe, including Italy and Germany, and features 300 fundraising entrants raising money for charity.

The 2022 mud race is once again hotly-anticipated and will take place on Sunday, April 24. For more information, visit here.

Harwich Shanty Festival

Harwich’s historic old town comes alive with music and song all weekend as shanty artists converge on the town to perform.

Last year, more than 6,000 visitors enjoyed a rich programme of activities, including concerts, sing-a-round sessions, workshops, illustrated talks and maritime crafts, many of which were available for free.

This year’s event will run from October 7 to October 9 and you can find out more details here.

Temple at War, Cressing

This unique event showcases some of the very best military re-enactment, fantastic vehicles and an ever-increasingly popular vintage scene.

This year’s event will be the first outing for many of its new attractions and exhibitions, with organisers claiming they have pulled out “all the stops” to prepare to bring an amazing experience.

More than 900 authentic re-enactors are expected to gather over the weekend portraying characters, scenes and displays from World War I to the present day.

It will take place at Cressing Temple Barns, Witham Road, Braintree on May 14 and 15. For more information, visit here.

Simply Red, Castle Park, Colchester

World famous British soul and pop band Simply Red is bringing its Blue Eyed Soul Tour to Colchester this summer.

The band, which has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, will arrive in Castle Park on August 6.

To catch them live in the flesh in Essex, visit here.

Dionne Warwick, Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Legendary six-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist Dionne Warwick has announced she will be performing at Southend’s Cliffs Pavilion.

She will perform in south Essex as part of her farewell tour, One Last Time, on May 30.

Tickets start from £34.50 and can be purchased here.

Anti Loo Roll Festival, Colchester

The fun-filled extravaganza is set to return to Colchester on Saturday, September 10 this year.

Last year, more than 4,000 people descended on Castle Park to enjoy the festival which was was launched by the Anti Loo Roll Brigade - a community group which was formed to support vulnerable people throughout lockdown.

Visitors in 2021 could enjoy two stages with a top artists line-up including Scouting for Girls, former X Factor winner Matt Cardle and singer Jake Quickenden.

To keep an eye out for this year’s lineup and to purchase tickets, visit here.