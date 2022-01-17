CONCERNS have been raised that families are “living like pigs” in cramped private accommodation.

Labour councillor Bill Davidson told Tendring Council’s community leadership overview and scrutiny committee that families were reporting up to six and seven people living in a two-bedroom home.

Mr Davidson, ward councillor for Dovercourt Vines and Parkeston, spoke out after council discussions revealed the chronic shortage of larger properties in the Tendring district.

“Every day I get people phoning me up and asking me to come and have a look at what they living in,” he said.

“Quite frankly, I wouldn’t live in these places.

“These people are living like pigs - they are living in damp, horrible conditions.

“I have two families – one where seven people are living in a two bedroom house and they phoned the council who said we can’t do anything.

“These people don’t deserve this - they are human beings but they don’t seem to getting any help.”

He added that “rogue landlords are rife” and have refused to meet him.

Tendring Council officers admitted they are surprised at the level of poor quality private housing the authority is paying for people to live in.

Peter Russell, executive projects manager, said the department has a team to enforce standards in the private sector.

“I don’t know if the people you have referred to living in the poor conditions have made a complaint to the council,” he said.

“What we have is a chronic shortage of larger properties.

“And as a landlord, Tendring Council only owns 12 four bed properties in the entire district. Therefore the wait for larger properties is not months, it’s years.

“We can look to address that with additions in our own stock, but that is the reality of what we face.”

Tim Clarke, assistant director of housing and environment at the council, added: “It is surprising how many poor quality properties we are discovering across Tendring.

“We are quite surprised with some of the conditions people are living in.”

He added tenants needed to make written complaints to landlords initially.

“If that doesn’t work come to us and we can follow it up,” he said.