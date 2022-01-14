The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 150 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 29,664 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 14 (Friday), up from 29,514 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Tendring now stands at 20,131 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 22,576.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 98,578 over the period, to 15,066,395.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 640 people had died in the area by January 14 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 15,272 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 113,095 people had received both jabs by January 13 (Thursday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.