A WOMAN has told a murder trial her aunt had not “lashed out” during a fight shortly before she fell after a “chaotic” incident in Jaywick.

Mother-of-three Michelle Cooper, 40, died following the incident in Beach Way, Jaywick, in the early hours of April 23 last year.

The gym instructor was left unconscious and was pronounced dead at Colchester Hospital two days later.

Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East, Jaywick; Demi Cole, 21, of Beach Way, Jaywick; Charlie Whittaker, 24, of Bemerton Gardens, Kirby Cross; and Jordan Stanley, 20, of Masterman Road, London, each deny a joint charge of murder.

Nethercott, Whittaker and Stanley also deny two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Nethercott denies two separate charges of assault causing actual bodily harm, while Cole has admitted assaulting Elise Cooper.

Michelle’s niece Kelly Cooper, giving evidence at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, denied an argument had arisen after her family had been allegedly snorting cocaine off a bedside table in a child’s bedroom during a party at the house of defendant Demi Cole, who was due to be leaving Jaywick the following day.

The scene of the incident in Beach Way, Jaywick

Richard Christie, defending for Nethercott, suggested Michelle Cooper was “lashing out and throwing punches” after trying to intervene in a fight involving her niece Louise Cooper, who had in turn intervened in an incident involving her son Alfie Griggs.

Mr Christie suggested Nethercott had tried to break up the fight, but Michelle “came at” him, following which he pushed her backwards.

Miss Cooper said: “My auntie and niece were standing there one minute - I turned around [to check on Alfie] and then saw Bobby punch Michelle – and boom, Michelle was on the floor.

“I know she was a kick-boxer, but she did it for health and fitness. She’d never fight anybody in the street, ever.

“My auntie wouldn’t go out and start throwing punches - I didn’t see Michelle waving her arms or punching anybody.”

Mr Christie suggested Michelle Cooper had subsequently fallen to the floor and banged her head.

“That’s a lie,” replied Miss Cooper.

The trial continues.