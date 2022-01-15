WITH companies scrambling to shift their business models to satisfy the ever-growing appetite for online shopping, more and more buildings are being left vacant.

As a result, many High Streets now look bleak, desolate, tired and neglected – something which only serves to further deter consumers from travelling into town.

However, with the big dogs deciding to up sticks and move on, more opportunities for new entrepreneurs to establish a business hub have started to present themselves.

Here in Colchester a plethora of empty units are currently on the market, so if you have always wanted to me your own boss, now might be the time to take the leap.

There are also a host of actual businesses up for grabs too, which owners can no longer dedicate themselves to running so are therefore looking to hand-over.

Retail Premises and Former Hair Salon, Colchester

This building, which was previously used as a hair salon, occupies a two-storey premises on a prominent corner within a shopping parade.

The business has been established since the 1950's and has operated under the same ownership for ten years.

There are currently eight cutting stations with four back wash and two front wash facilities over two floors along with one beauty room.

The current rent is £9,796 per annum but it can also be taken off the market for a total of £24,999.

Colchester Bait & Tackle, Harwich Road

Due to other commitments the owner is now reluctantly looking to sell his much-loved profitable business.

The business is one of only three fishing tackle shops in the area and the only one to the east of the town.

Established in 1995, the shop is usually stocked with approximately £50,000 of merchandise at any one time, however, the owner will split the stock if need be.

It is on the market for £34,950 and the current rent is £7,200 per annum.

Restaurant and Café, Colchester

This 2,000-square-foot unit is currently home to an award-winning pizza franchise operating on the outskirts of Colchester’s town centre.

The brand has been established since 2014 and has quickly started to take a large market share of the booming takeaway trade.

Advised takings average in excess of £8,500 per week with huge scope to further increase revenues.

The premises is fitted out with quality fixtures and fittings and is being sold with a full complement of equipment.

It is on the market for £129,500 and the current rent is £16,800 per annum.

Retail Premises, north Essex

This freehold bakery with tea-room and accommodation currently trades from a main high street position and the business has been established for 100 years.

It has been family owned and operated since 1985 by the current clients and boasts a loyal ad regular clientele.

Turnover averages between £4,000 and £5,000 and benefits from zero business rates and a full complement of equipment.

The bedroom accommodation, however, is in complete need of modernisation and refurbishment as this has only been used as storage since 1987.

It is on the market for £549,999.

Restaurant and Café, Colchester

This coffee house and sandwich bar building with is surrounded by major high street brands in Colchester’s town centre.

It was established more than ten years ago and has been operating under the same ownership for the last five, with advised taking average in excess of £4,500 a week.

It is on the market for £74,950 and rent is £26,0000 plus VAT per annum and business rates are just over £300 a month.

All above listing can be found by visiting zoopla.co.uk