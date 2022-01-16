A HOSPITALITY company has revealed the most bizarre items left behind by hotel guests in Essex, including a chest of precious crystals and PlayStation 5.
Travelodge, which boasts more than 570 facilities across the country, has just compiled and published its intriguing Lost and Found Report for 2021.
The designated Essex section of the list features a host of unusual treasures which have either been discovered by cleaners or handed into reception by honest guests.
In Clacton, a jeroboam of expensive Bollinger champagne was found in the town’s hotel, while a sought-after PlayStation 5 was left behind in Colchester.
At the Basildon Travelodge, tarot cards and a chest of precious crystals were uncovered, and a Swarovski encrusted ball gown was found Southend hotel.
In Maldon’s Travelodge workers were handed large light-up letters belonging to someone with the initials ‘JK’, while a musical carousal was left in Chelmsford.
Concerningly, for the person who forgot to take it with them, a marketing presentation for a product launch was found at Travelodge’s Stanstead Great Dunmow complex.
Shakila Ahmed, the spokeswoman for Travelodge said: “In 2021 we welcomed back millions of customers, including our hotels in Essex.
“This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers - in a rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”
