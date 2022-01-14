A TEAM of volunteers will be hosting their next roadshow in a bid to help people find and get into employment.
The Tendring Career and Jobs Roadshow will be take place this Wednesday from 10am to 2pm at Christmas Tree Island in Clacton.
Members of the public will be able to engage with a number of organisations which offer volunteering positions, training opportunities or mental health support.
They can also meet with businesses which provide apprenticeship schemes and advice on setting up your own business.
The January roadshow will also see partners such as Clacton-based charity Inclusion Ventures and local care agency Home Instead.
Talking about the previous show, Nigel Warren of the Colchester's Job Centre,DWP, said: "There was great interaction between partners and engagement from the public.
"I’m really looking forward to the next roadshow and along with the partners involved, helping to enable people into employment”.
The roadshow is a monthly initiative hosted by We Can Do Together, a partnership of health and care organisations in Suffolk and North Essex.
Visit https://bit.ly/3Fruz9u
