VILLAGERS have been left angry after piles of unsightly rubbish were dumped next to a bus stop.

Pamela Gooch of Una Road, Parkeston, provided images of the unsightly rubbish dumped by residents of a block of flats.

The rubbish has been dumped behind a bus stop making for an unattractive view.

Ms Gooch points out that this problem is not exclusive to her area but is an issue for the whole of Parkeston.

She said: “This has been an ongoing issue, they don’t seem to bother to use the bins, even when bin men come the black bags seem to pile up again.”

Ms Gooch has been in communication with the landlord of the flats but her efforts to spark change have been unsuccessful.

She added: “The landlord more or less said its Tendring Council’s fault because we only get our bins cleared every two weeks.

“In response to that, I would say we’ve had this system for quite a while now and everyone gets on with it.

“It may not be ideal but it is manageable and certainly does not excuse dumping masses of rubbish in public areas.”

Harwich Councillor Bill Davidson lives in Parkeston and says this has been an issue for more than three years.

Mr Davidson said: “There has been an ongoing dispute with the owner of the flats, I don’t believe it’s Tendring Council’s fault, just people in flats dumping rubbish.

“As a councillor I’m getting fed up with it, Tendring Council does their best clear the rubbish but as soon as they do its back again.

“They haven’t got a limitless amount of money to continuously clear rubbish just because people are too lazy to take to a tip.”

Mr Davidson echoes the sentiments of Ms Gooch regarding how often bins are collected in Parkeston.

He added: “Residents in these flats are treated exactly the same as everyone else. We all have wheelie bins that we put our rubbish bags in, they don’t even put the bags in the bins.”

For more information about rubbish collection in Tendring, visit https://bit.ly/3zNEEfS.