FAST-ACTING police officers tracked down and returned a stolen car to its owner within minutes of the theft being reported to the force.
Essex Police officers from the Operational Support Group were out conducting patrols in the Clacton and Jaywick areas of Tendring on Tuesday.
During their on-the-look-out walkabout they suddenly received information regarding a blue Citron which had been stolen in Jaywick.
The officers soon spotted the vehicle being driven around in the area and after a short pursuit the driver eventually decided to bring the vehicle to a stop.
The suspect behind the wheel was subsequently arrested for failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of cannabis, and drink driving.
Officers then returned the car to its rightful owner within what was just ten minutes after the initially theft of the vehicle had been called in.
The Tendring police officers have since been praised for their rapid response with one resident suggesting the speedy arrest “must be one for the record books.”
To report any information about a suspected crime to Essex Police call 101, visit essex.police.uk to file a submission or dial 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
