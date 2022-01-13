A BUSY main road has been partially blocked following a suspected crash.

The A12's northbound carriageway is currently experiencing slow-moving traffic following an accident just after Junction 26 near Stanway.

The congestion is now beginning to build all the way back towards Junction 25 at Marks Tey, which is roughly 1.2miles away.

More information as we get it.

Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment. 