PLANS for dinosaurs at a popular attraction near the district have been approved – despite concerns over traffic levels.
The attraction at Marsh Farm is set to feature some of the most iconic dinosaurs including Stegosaurus and Velociraptor.
The scheme is being marketed in part as a useful tool for schools and children’s learning.
Marsh Farm owner James Sinclair and his Partyman company, which took over the 50-acre site in 2013, say the dinosaur-based attraction will form part of children’s educational experience at Marsh Farm, providing both “recreational and educational opportunities within a themed environment”.
He also has said the attraction will help schools within Key Stage 1 and 2 to encourage learning to include fossil hunts, dinosaur jigsaws and bone puzzles.
But there were concerns the new attraction – to feature 15 replica dinosaurs and a theatre hall – will disrupt traffic.
South Woodham Ferrers town council had objected to the plans over traffic concerns given likely increases in visitor numbers and an extra 40,000 vehicles a year.
Mr Sinclair said: “The application for a dinosaur-based attraction allows us to move back to the educational roots of Marsh Farm supporting the national education curriculum of which dinosaurs are a part.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment