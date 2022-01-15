A PAIR of roads in Essex are set to close for 90 days.

Barbrook Lane and Grove Road in Tiptree are scheduled to close on January 31.

Barbrook Lane from the junction with Grove Road, alongside Grove Road from the junction with Wilkin Drive, will both be closing for 90 days.

The roads will be closed by Essex County Council whilst new connection works are undertaken.

A road in Brightlingsea is set to close for five days.

Wellington Street is set to close from the junction with Duke Street to the junction with Nelson Street.

The closure is scheduled to commence on February 14, whilst Cadent work on new connection works.

Anglian Water are set to carry out chamber cover frame replacement works in Colchester.

This will force Alexandra Road, Colchester, from its junction with Maldon Road, to close on February 13.

The road will be closed for one day.

Prepare for a road in Kirby Le Soken to be shut for one day.

The Street, from its junction with Mumfords Lane, will be closing on February 13.

This is whilst Cadent undertake new connection works.

Drivers should be aware of a three-day road closure in Tiptree.

Anchor Road will close from its junction with Station Road for three days.

This will be on February 8 whilst new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Openreach will be working on overhead cabling, forcing a road in Thorpe-le-Soken to be shut.

Golden Lane will close for one day on February 8.

This is from the junction with Colchester Road.

Drivers will need to prepare for a road closure in Fordham Heath.

Heath Road will be forced to shut due to remedial reinstatement works from County Broadband Ltd.

It will be closing from its junction with Wood Lane for three days from January 25.

A road in Colchester is set to shut for one day.

Priory Street is going to close for one day, from its junction with St Botolph’s Street.

It will also be temporarily be suspending the one way restriction to that length of Priory Street, from its junction with East Hill to its junction with Queen Street.

This is due to white valve repair works by Anglian Water.

It will be shut on January 23.

Essex County Council are preparing for carriageway patching works on a road in Stanway.

Millers Lane will be closing for three days on February 7.

It will be shut from its junction with London Road to its junction with New Farm Road.

Drivers need to be aware of a road closure for three days in Great Horkesley.

School Lane will be shutting from the junction with The Causeway to the junction with London Road whilst drainage works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

The closure will occur on February 7.

A road will be closing in Thorrington for one night.

Station Road, from its junction with Great Bentley to its junction with Church Road will be shut.

The closure will take place on January 22, from 11pm to 7am.

This is whilst level crossing repair works are completed by Network Rail Infacstructure Ltd.

Pole testing works undertaken by Openreach will force a road to close in Thorpe-Le-Soken.

Walton Road, from its junction with Harwich Road, will be closing for one day on January 21.

For more information on upcoming roadworks, head to www.gazette-news.co.uk/announcements/public_notices/