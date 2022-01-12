LOVERS of theatre and opera are in for a treat in the coming weeks as a performance of a classic show is coming to town.
The Royal Opera performance of Tosca is coming to Century Cinema in Clacton.
The story delves into the romantic world of painter Cavaradossi and his lover Tosca.
Elena Stikina, Bryan Hymeland and Alexey Markov are among those bringing to life one of the best loved operas.
The show explores love and evil and is supported by Jonathan Kent’s intense production.
This performance will be sung in Italian with English subtitles.
The show is on Wednesday, January 19, for more information and to book your tickets, click here.
