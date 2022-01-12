A TRIBUTE group to one of the country’s most revered two-tone pop bands is set to perform at a seaside town arts venue.
Complete Madness will take to the stage of the Princes Theatre, located in Station Road, Clacton, on January 29.
The forthcoming show, described as a “a sensational extravaganza”, will boast five talented musicians all dressed in fittingly funky outfits.
The performance will see the band will take the audience on a musical rollercoaster ride through the story of one of Britain's most memorable and fun groups: Madness.
Formed in Camden in 1976, the famous ska band have released 12 top ten albums and six of the original seven members continue to perform and write music to this day.
Some of the group’s most celebrated hits include Baggy Trousers, One Step Beyond, It Must Be Love, Driving In My Car and their Number 1 track House of Fun.
During the highly visual and energetic Complete Madness show, the Ivor Novello-winning musicians’ vast back catalogue will be delved into with light-hearted chaos.
Complete Madness’ Clacton show will start at 7.30pm and tickets, which cost £23.50 plus booking fees, can be purchased by visiting princestheatre.co.uk.
