Going out to a spa or wellness centre can be the perfect way to spend a couple of days relaxing.

With personal care treatments and methods to help cleanse and exfoliate your skin, they often provide some kind of benefit.

Whether you like getting a massage or spending time in a sauna, they have a lot offers.

Essex has a number of great options if you fancy taking a visit in the county, and the review site TripAdvisor has ranked the five best ones.

Here's the best-rated spas and wellness centres in Essex, going down from fifth-best rated to best.

The top 5 rated spas in Essex

Bannatyne Health Club & Spa

Bannatyne Health Club & Spa (TripAdvisor)

Where: Layer Road Kingsford Park, Colchester CO2 0HS

TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

We start off with the Bannatyne Health Club & Spa over in Colchester, which has amassed 167 'Excellent' and 119 'Very Good' reviews on TripAdvisor out of 437.

One recent review read: "I don’t usually like spas, had a few massages & facials but never liked them, this experience was different had half body massage, facial and head massage, I’m now converted, I will be coming back every month."

There is currently a deal on at Wowcher for Bannatyne Spa days, which is down from £94 to £39.99.

You can get that deal over at the Wowcher website right here.

Lifehouse Spa

Where: Frinton Road Lifehouse Spa & Hotel, Thorpe-le-Soken CO16 0JD

TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5

Travelling over to Thorpe-le-Soken now we have the Lifehouse Spa, which has a 3.5/5 rating out of 436 reviews.

It describes itself as "the perfect place for some well-deserved pampering and relaxation".

One reviewer wrote: "Perfect time with my husband, super relaxing and had a great time. All the staff are all great and I had the most AMAZING full body massage by Debbie - highly recommend! Sorted my aching shoulders out perfectly."

You can visit their website to book your own stay.

The Garden Spa

The Garden Spa (TripAdvisor)

Where: 43 Kingsley Lane, Benfleet SS7 3TX

TripAdvisor rating: 5/5

Third spot goes over The Garden Spa in Benfleet, which has amassed a perfect 5/5 rating on TripAdvisor out of 26 reviews.

It describes itself as allowing you the chance to "enjoy a wide range of tranquil treatments".

One reviewer wrote: "Great luxury massage from Sue today. First time I've visited and it won't be the last. A professional and welcoming lady who puts you at ease quickly and the environment is beautiful and clean."

You can visit their website to book your own stay.

Roslin Retreat

Where: Thorpe Esplanade, Thorpe Bay, Southend-on-Sea SS1 3BG

TripAdvisor rating: 5/5

Number two on the list is the Roslin Retreat in Thorpe Bay as part of the Roslin Beach Hotel, which has managed to receive 27 'Excellent' ratings on TripAdvisor out of a possible 29.

It describes itself as "an environment of relaxation that combines all the benefits of health, wellbeing and beauty with the care of the face and body".

Aside fron the spa treatments there is also the opportunity to go for afternoon tea in the hotel afterwards.

One reviewer wrote: "Great therapy rooms. Lovely ambience. Wonderful products and Natalie was so amazing. So professional and so friendly. I thoroughly recommend."

You can visit their website to book your own stay.

Adonia Hammam Spa

Adonia Hammam Spa (Google StreetView)

Where: 49/51 Hamlet Ct Rd, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, Westcliff-on-Sea SS0 7EY

TripAdvisor rating: 5/5

The number one rated spa in the county can be found in Westcliff with the Adonia Hammam Spa.

It has an incredible 46 'Excellent' reviews out of a possible 46 on TripAdvisor, making it a real indicator of its quality.

Its Hammam treatment comes from an ancient Turkish traditional method of bathing to help cleanse and exfoliate impurities from the body.

One reviewer wrote: "The hammam was amazing I felt super smooth and enjoyed every minute. The massage was lovely and relaxing and topped off the experience. Thank you so much I will definitely be back and shall recommend."

You can visit their website to book your own stay.