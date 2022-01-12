A HORSE rider who became helplessly trapped underneath her heavy horse after it collapsed had to be freed by the emergency services.
Crews from Colchester Fire Station and Chelmsford Animal Rescue were called to Glebe Lane, in Abberton, shortly before 11am on Tuesday.
Essex Police officers and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene to help with the somewhat unique rescue operation.
Upon arrival it was established that a horse had suddenly collapsed onto a woman who, as a result of the animal’s fall, was now completely trapped underneath.
After working in collaboration with paramedics and the police, firefighters were able to lift the horse and free the casualty by 12:07pm.
The horse rider was subsequently left in the care of the ambulance service team who accessed and treated her.
Andrew Edwards, crew manager at Colchester Fire Station, said: “This incident happened in a very rural location, away from houses and pathways.
“Fortunately, the rider had her phone on her when she became trapped and was able to call for help.
“When out walking or riding alone, we would encourage everyone to have a mobile phone to hand in case of emergencies.”
