WALTON’S beach has been named as one of the best in the country for a winter walk.
Letting holiday form Holiday Cottages released its top five destinations for a winter stroll after asking its social media followers to share their favourite locations.
Walton, which is popular for its bright beach huts and sandy beaches, was named as the third best beach for a winter stroll.
The resort is also home to the scientifically important Naze cliffs, which often offers up treasures for fossil hunters to find.
Shannon Keary, Digital PR manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, said: “Our wonderful beaches shouldn’t just be reserved for summer, as they also make a great winter destination for brisk walks and stunning scenery right on our doorstep.
“Why not soak up some winter sun and adventure along the sandy shores through the quieter months and enjoy the calming nature of the coast?”
Clevedon Beach in Somerset topped the list of UK beaches to take a winter stroll this year, while Ayr Beach in Ayrshire, Scotland, came in second.
