TOWN councillors have objected to plans for a disabled ramp outside a pharmacy which they say will have an impact on Frinton’s conservation area.
The curved two-storey building, which is on prominent corner next to the level crossing in Connaught Avenue, is not listed but is within the town’s conservation area.
The site has had several uses in the past, including as a heating company, pet shop and beauty salon.
The building has steps up the main entrance, which M&M Pharmacy said is restrictive for many of its elderly and disabled customers.
It has therefore applied to build a five-metre-long ramp to assist them.
But the plans will go before Tendring Council’s planning committee on Tuesday after being called in by Frinton councillor Nick Turner due to their impact on the conservation area.
Frinton and Walton Town Council called for the plan to be refused as it claims it is not in keeping with the heritage of the town and “needs to be more sympathetic with the building”.
Tendring Council’s planning officers have recommended the application for approval.
