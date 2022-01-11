Staff’s first-class job at branch TOWN council staff have been thanked for keeping a post office running following an outbreak of Covid.

Frinton and Walton Town Council stepped in to save the branch at Walton’s Triangle Shopping Centre from closure last year.

But following cases of Covid-19 and the need for other workers to isolate, council staff stepped in to keep the facility open over Christmas.

“I couldn’t thank them enough – they did a sterling job,” said mayor Ann Oxley.