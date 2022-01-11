The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 100 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 29,162 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 11 (Tuesday), up from 29,062 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Tendring now stands at 19,791 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 22,051.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 115,280 over the period, to 14,732,594.

Changes to testing rules mean that from January 6 in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and January 11 in England, people with a positive lateral flow test need to report their result and self-isolate, but do not need to take a confirmatory PCR test unless they develop symptoms.

Cases identified through a rapid lateral flow test are currently only included in case counts for England and Northern Ireland.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 638 people had died in the area by January 11 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 15,180 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 112,964 people had received both jabs by January 10 (Monday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.