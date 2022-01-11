A BUSY road has been partially blocked following an accident.
The A137 has been partially blocked near the Manningtree railway line.
Due to the acccident the traffic is moving slowly both ways near B1352 Station Road.
Manningtree - A137 partially blocked near the railway line following an accident. (Traffic can normally flow over the railway line on a bridge or over the line itself but due to the accident the "over" section is closed so high sided vehicles cannot get past). pic.twitter.com/n1SdrUNCc1— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) January 11, 2022
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment