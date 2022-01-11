A GALLERY has launched an exciting new exhibition boasting sculptures, drawings and prints created by a talented award-nominated German artist.
North House Gallery, located at The Walls, in Manningtree, will display a variety of works by Barbara Beyer between January 29 and February 26.
Barbara studied sculpture with Professor Ansgar Nierhoff at Johannes Gutenberg University, in Mainz before moving to study at the Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop.
She is now a member of the Royal Society of Sculptors and an artist-in-residence at Buckinghamshire New University, where she also teaches.
Armed with extensive experience in participatory artwork, Barbara exhibits around the world and in 2021 was shortlisted for the Ashurst Emerging Artist Prize.
Her display in Manningtree, Unterwegs, will feature intriguing pieces representing her interest in human interventions in landscape and interpretations of a sense of place.
Throughout the gallery there will also be 23 stoneware clay sculptures and related ink drawings depicting varying degrees of freedom and control.
The North House Gallery is open on Saturdays between 10am and 5pm.
To find out more information about the Unterwegs exhibition visit northhousegallery.co.uk or email mail@northhousegallery.co.uk.
