MORE than 10,000 people in Tendring have received a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the last three weeks, new figures show.
It comes after scientists told the Government boosters are highly effective against hospitalisation for older adults, with second booster jabs for the most vulnerable ruled out for now.
Data from the UK coronavirus dashboard shows 12,559 people received a booster or a third vaccine dose between December 20 and January 9, bringing the total number of people in Tendring to get a third shot to 91,988.
It means 67 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the area have now had a booster.
Across the UK, 35.7 million people have now had a booster or third jab – 62 per cent of over-12s.
Meanwhile, data from the UK Health Security Agency shows boosters are 90 per cent effective against admission to hospital from the Omicron variant for the over-65s.
Professor Wei Shen Lim, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s chairman of Covid-19 immunisation, said: “For this reason, the committee has concluded there is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose, though this will continue to be reviewed.”
