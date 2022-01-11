A PROPERTY firm in north Essex has appointed an experienced new manager following the opening of its latest branch.
Stoneridge Estate Agents, located in Clacton and Holland-on-Sea, has unveiled Barry Hayes as the branch manager of its new Brightlingsea site.
The veteran salesman, who spent 25 years at Boydens Estate Agents, has been working within the industry since the 1980s, mainly in Tendring and Colchester.
He will now take charge of Stoneridge’s newest office, which was opened in Victoria Street, Brightlingsea last September.
A spokesman for Stoneridge praised the firm’s acquisition, which will see Barry replace former Brightlingsea boss Adam Cast.
“Following on from the recent opening of our new branch we are pleased to announce the arrival of Barry Hayes as branch manager,” he said.
“Barry brings many years’ experience with him, adding to a team covering residential sales and lettings.”
Stonebridge opened a site in Brightlingsea after believing the move to be the “next natural step” and also due to their close affiliation with the area.
The spokesman for Stoneridge added: “The directors have both enjoyed the area over the past 20 years.
“They have fond memories and a great appreciation for the town itself which made the area a perfect location for their next office.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.