A TRIO of arrests were made by specialist police officers in the space of just one night as part of the force’s crackdown on “high-harm” crime.

Essex Police’s Operations Support Group detained three people in north Essex on Monday night on suspicion of a myriad of offences.

Late in the evening officers stopped a car which they believed to have been involved in the supply of drugs in Colchester.

During a search of the vehicle, 17 bags of what the force believes to be cocaine were located in the car, which checks showed was also not insured.

A 21-year-old man from Colchester was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and reported for no insurance.

He remains in custody for further questioning while the police conduct additional investigations into suspected drug dealing.

In Clacton, Essex Police’s Operations Support Group also pulled over a vehicle they suspected was linked to theft and antisocial behaviour.

During their high-visibility patrols the officers conducted a search of the vehicle and uncovered £700 worth of what was believed to be stolen items from shops in Clacton.

A 64-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of theft and she has been released under investigation.

A 47-year-old woman from Clacton was also arrested on suspicion of theft and also driving without insurance and she has since been released on bail until next month.

Chief Inspector Darren Deex, who heads up the OSG, said: “The team continue to play its part in tackling crime which is causing high-harm within our communities.

“Our officers are out on the streets of Essex 24-hours a day, seven days a week to protect the public, detect crime and catch criminals.

“But so much of our work is made possible by the public, who continue to report issues and suspicions to us. All of that feeds into how we work so please continue to do so.”

Anyone with information regarding any suspected crime or antisocial behaviour is asked to call 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.