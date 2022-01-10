The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 638 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 29,062 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 10 (Monday), up from 28,424 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Tendring now stands at 19,723 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 21,875.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 424,086 over the period, to 14,617,314.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 638 people had died in the area by January 10 (Monday) – up from 637 on Friday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 15,151 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 112,925 people had received both jabs by January 9 (Sunday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.