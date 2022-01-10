Royal Mail has warned some of its Essex depots and offices are still experiencing disruption due to staffing issues today.
Bosses have said a mix of illness and Covid means they cannot commit to delivering to certain postcodes in the county everyday.
The Essex offices experiencing problems and postcodes affected are Chelmsford DO postcodes CM1 to CM3 and Rayleigh DO (SS6).
CM1 covers Chelmsford and Writtle and CM2 covers Chelmsford.
CM3 covers addresses in Hatfield Peverel, South Woodham Ferrers, North Fambridge, Cold Norton, Boreham, Maylandsea.
SS6 covers adresses in Rayleigh.
Read more:
- Carrie Johnson and children head to Essex for stroll along beach
- Martin Lewis left 'shaking' and 'near tears' in heartbreaking encounter with Essex mum
A spokesman said: "We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.
"In a small number of local offices this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as COVID-related self isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.
"In those cases we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers.
"We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.
"We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.
"We will regularly update customers on the offices most impacted."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment