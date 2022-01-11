A SECOND World War bomb was discovered on farmland by a group of metal detectors before it was safely detonated by Army experts.

The Tendring Community Policing Team’s Sergeant Ben Felton was called to reports of a suspicious object which had been located near St John’s Road, Clacton.

After arriving at the scene and speaking with the metal detectors who had unearthed the interesting find the item was identified as an unexploded mortar bomb.

The explosive ammunition was previously used during the Second World War and would be dropped into a barrel before being fired at enemy opposition.

Following the discovery, which was made on Sunday morning, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the Army was called into destroy the round.

A spokesman for the Army said: “An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called out on Sunday to attend an incident at St John’s Road, Clacton.

“Upon inspection the item was found to be a three-inch high explosive mortar bomb.

“The item was destroyed by a controlled explosion and at no time was there any danger to local residents.

“We thank the public for their patience and advise them to contact their local police as a matter of urgency if they disturb what they believe to be live ordnance.”

Katheryn Wardlaw, from Clacton, who drove past the bombsite and saw police at the scene, said she was shocked after being made aware of what had been discovered.

She said: “I was surprised and curious when I saw the police with the metal detecting club and was wondering what was happening.

“Then I just felt shocked when we found out what it was, but I am pleased that it was discovered and dealt with quickly and efficiently, keeping everyone safe.”

Sergeant Felton has since praised the metal detecting club for reporting the find to his team as opposed to tampering with it.

He added: "Officers deal with a huge variety of incidents daily and we never know what we will be called to next.

“Whilst my team normally focus on community matters, we are all still frontline police officers and help where needed - public safety is always our number one priority.”