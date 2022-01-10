Buckingham Palace has unveiled the line-up of celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee for the first time.

Street parties, a concert featuring some of the world’s biggest stars and a chance to see the Queen’s homes up close are all included in the programme to mark her 70 years on the throne.

And we want to know if you are planning any special events across Essex to makr the occasion.

Scroll to the bottom of the page to let us know details of your event and how to contact you.

More ceremonies are to take place later in the year, starting on Thursday June 2, the first day of the special four-day bank holiday, when the Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) will take place in Horse Guards Parade.

On the same day, the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon at the same time as the principal beacon at Buckingham Palace.

On Friday June 3, a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral, before the star-studded Platinum Party At The Palace on Saturday June 4.

People across the country will sit down together for the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday June 5, the final day of the bank holiday break.

Performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers will tell the story of the Queen’s reign in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will see a River Of Hope – made up of 200 silk flags – make its way along the Mall.

Schoolchildren across the country have been invited to create a picture of their hopes for the planet over the next 70 years, and some of their designs will be put on to the flags.

From July, three displays marking the Queen’s accession to the throne, the Coronation and Jubilees will be put on at the official royal residences.

It is not clear which of the planned events the Queen will attend or take part in as she was ordered to rest by doctors in October last year following an overnight hospital stay for unspecified preliminary investigations.

The bulk of the Jubilee duties are thought likely to be given to the rest of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.