CONCERNS have been raised that a care home could be used to house “yobbos” who will cause havoc for elderly villagers.

The Loyalty Project was previously given permission to turn Brick Barn Residential Care Home in Walton Road, Kirby-le-Soken, into a hostel for the homeless.

The plans never came to fruition and a new application has now been submitted to Tendring Council by Darren Harkin for it to be turned into a care home for children and young people.

But Frinton and Walton town councillor Paul Clifton said villagers are worried as documents show the facility would provide one-to-one care.

“Residents are concerned they’re going to get older kids in there who are likely to cause a lot of problems, play loud music and be antisocial,” he said.

“The key bit of information we want to see in the planning documents – their age - is blacked out, I guess for sensitivity reasons.

“I don’t think we can stop the change of use – we couldn’t stop it changing from a care home and I don’t think we can stop it changing back either.

“But we want to know the age of the kids going in it. If it’s young children using it, it’ll be a different story.

“It’s a tough one – you don’t want to stop young kids who are coming out of a terrible situation, but at the same time you don’t want yobbos going in there and causing havoc for everyone.”

Chris Heal, secretary of Kirby-le-Soken Village Preservation Society, said the organisation strongly objects to the plans.

“Residents of this village, many of whom are elderly, wish to live in a quiet residential area without industry or disruption, as is their human right,” she said.

“Residents of whatever age will require security, supervision, entertainment and stimulation at all times.

“This will do no more than upset the locality with increased traffic, noise and turmoil for residents.”

The town council has recommended the plans for refusal due to the lack of detail over the age of the service users.

A final decision is expected to be made by Tendring Council later this month.